Indonesia, US hold annual joint military exercises

Super Garuda Shield, which has been held since 2006, will include simulations like land and air operations, combat search and rescue, and exercises in engineering and cargo delivery.

The drills are taking place in Sidoarjo, East Java province, and also include troops from Australia, Japan, Britain, France, and New Zealand. They will be observed by Malaysia, the Philippines, and East Timor, said Rudy Hernawan, spokesperson of the Indonesian military, Reuters reported.

The program will include a joint exercise against cyber threats, which Indonesia has experienced several times in the past few years, including a cyberattack in June that disrupted multiple government services including immigration and operations of major airports.

Indonesia said the drills would benefit all countries.

"The joint exercise is a way to build trust, as well as to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations," said military official Widyargo Ikoputra.

Southeast Asian countries have been concerned about the possibility of a dangerous escalation in the South China Sea after more than a year of conflicts between countries in the region.

Indonesia said the exercises were not related to the South China Sea and sought to "increase military cooperation among countries especially the interoperability skills", according to spokesperson Rudy.

