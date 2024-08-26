Homes of Zionists filled with fear for their present, future

In a statement on Monday about yesterday's large-scale operation called Arbaeen Operation carried out by the Lebanese Hezbollah Islamic Resistance movement, Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said that the Zionist regime is covering up its losses in the Hezbollah operation, however, he said that the regime's attempt to deny the facts get nowhere.

The Iranian spokesman said that the Hezbollah strikes showed that Israel’s deterrent power has been lost and the strategic balance in the region has now shifted against it.

"Now it[the Israeli regime] has to defend itself against strategic strikes, while fear for the present and the future has filled the homes of the residents of the occupied territories," added Kan'ani.

He also noted that Resistance military attacks hit targets deep inside the occupied territories.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that the expansionist Zionist regime now has to defend itself deep inside the occupied territories, adding that the regime could not predict the time and place of the Lebanese Resistance movement's attacks despite all the US support for it.

