Lionel Messi close to join Inter Miami: report

In Spain, FC Barcelona transfer market expert Gerard Romero also implied the move will come to fruition, according to Forbes.

Last week, SPORT reported that the David Beckham co-owned American franchise had made a formal offer to Messi which will pay him €50 million ($54 million) per season for four years.

Inter Miami have always been touted as a potential next destination for Messi, whose Paris Saint-Germain contract expires on June 30.

Until now, though, the Argentine has been most strongly linked to former club FC Barcelona and Al-Hilal in the Middle East.

Barca finally received the green light from La Liga to sign Messi on Tuesday, after their economic viability plan explaining how they can make the deal work amid financial difficulties was accepted by the Spanish top flight.

Yet amid reports that they are now ready to table a proposal to Messi, the Catalans still need to sell players to pull off the return of their greatest ever player and the Argentine wants to have his future resolved quickly to avoid living a transfer soap opera over the summer.

On Sunday, Footmercato reported how the Messi camp had accepted a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), two-season offer from Al-Hilal that would have him top Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes in 2024.

On Monday, however, Messi's entourage told a Saudi delegation which traveled to Paris to close a potential deal that they wish to delay the move until 2024 according to GOAL.

Messi and his father and agent Jorge Messi have been reported by Joan Fontes as preferring Al-Hilal despite Jorge being recorded by Romero's Jijantes FC outlet saying they "would love" a second stint at Barca.

Messi's wife Antonella apparently wants a move to Miami, however, where the Messis own a luxury condo, and it appears that the Qatar 2022 champion has heeded her wish.

Romero also says that Inter Miami sources have confirmed an agreement with Messi is drawing nearer, but it isn’t fully closed yet.

SKH/PR