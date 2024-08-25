48-hour state of emergency declared in Occupied Palestine

Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency on Sunday, TASS reported.

Zionist media earlier said that the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu had held a meeting with Gallant.

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday attacked 11 Israeli bases with over 320 missiles in response to the Zionist regime's assassination of Fuad Shukr.

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that the first stage of the operation had been finished with complete success.

The stage included targeting Israeli barracks and military centers, according to the Resistance movement.

It added that more than 320 missiles were fired at 11 Israeli military bases during the operation.

More details about military operations will be announced in future statements, it concluded.

