  1. Culture
Aug 25, 2024, 6:21 AM

Updating;

Iranians simulating Arbaeen Walk across country

Iranians simulating Arbaeen Walk across country

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The Iranian people who couldn't manage to attend the glorious Arbaeen Walk in Iraq this year, are simulating the spiritual procession in different cities of the country.

Arbaeen commemorates the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala, representing a powerful symbol of resistance and unity worldwide.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, marking the 40th day following Ashura, which is the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS).

Arbaeen is observed annually on the 20th of Safar, the second month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Every year, numerous Shia Muslims make their way to Karbala to pay homage to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). Pilgrims, especially from Iraq and Iran, embark on long treks to the sacred city, with distances ranging from 80 km to over 500 km, depending on the starting point.

Iranians simulating Arbaeen Walk across country

The tradition of visiting Imam Hussein's (AS) shrine on Arbaeen has been a steadfast Shiite observance, maintained even through the periods of the Umayyad and Abbasid dynasties.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage aims not just to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) while paying a visit (ziyarat) represents a pledge to the Imam's principles and way of life. Pilgrims reaffirm their allegiance to Imam Hussein (AS) during their visit.

Iranians simulating Arbaeen Walk across country

In Tehran, the people who couldn't manage to attend the glorious Arbaeen Walk in Iraq this year, are simulating the spiritual procession by walking toward the holy shrine of Shah Abdol-Azim Hasani in Ray.

Crowds of people gathered at the Imam Hussein (AS) square in Tehran in the early hours of Sunday to join the walk.

Iranians simulating Arbaeen Walk across country

Iranians simulating Arbaeen Walk across country

Hundreds of Mawkibs (voluntarily prepared stations) are set on the path to serve the people.

This is a developing story...

MP/6201608

News ID 220116

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News