Iran FM stresses unity to counter Israel’s destabilizing plot

Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey made a phone call to Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the new Iranian foreign minister to congratulate him on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Turkish foreign minister, for his part expressed his country's readiness to continue political consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of strengthening and developing bilateral relations as well as mutual understanding and cooperation on important regional issues and international developments.

Referring to the expanding relations between Tehran and Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Minister stressed the need to strengthen political consultations regarding the tensions in the West Asian region.

Araghchi, for his part, expressed his grateful to the Turkish Foreign Minister for his congratulations and emphasizing the need to promote good relations between the two countries. He also expressed Tehran's readiness to strengthen constructive dialogues in order to expand cooperation in all existing fields.

Referring to the deteriorating situation in the West Asia region and the terrorist actions of the Zionist regime which seeks to escalate the tension and to spread instability throughout the region, the new Iranian foreign minister stressed the necessity of continuing the consultations between the Islamic countries, especially the two important countries Iran and Turkey.

