2 killed, 4 wounded in truck-car collision in SW Tunisia

"The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a car carrying a family collided with a truck on the main road linking the towns of Oum Larais and Redeyef in Gafsa province," TAP quoted Regional Director of Civil Protection Mabrouk Saafi as saying.

The injured have been sent to hospitals, Saafi said, adding a woman among them was in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

Tunisia has one of the world's highest rates of traffic accidents. According to a report by the Tunisian National Traffic Observatory, 4,165 traffic accidents were recorded from Jan. 1 to Oct. 13 this year, resulting in 888 deaths and 5,794 injuries.

MNA/