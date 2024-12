The airports of the Syrian cities of Damascus and Aleppo, closed since December 8, have resumed receiving and dispatching airplanes, but so far only under special permits, according to NOTAM messages distributed by flight dispatchers.

"All flights to and from the airport are suspended, except for flights under special permits from the civil aviation authority," the messages said. The restriction period is set from 8:00 p.m. GMT on December 12 to 3:00 p.m. GMT on December 18.

MNA/