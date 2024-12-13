Iranian unmanned fighter jet undergoing flight tests

The managing director of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), a subsidiary of the Defense Ministry, updated reporters on Iran’s advances in the aviation industry on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the Iran International Aerospace Exhibition (Iran Airshow 2024), held on the Persian Gulf island of Kish.

General Afshin Khajefard said the homegrown Qaher fighter jet has emerged as a pilotless aircraft in a project carried out by the local experts.

He noted that the pilotless version of Qaher warplane is currently undergoing flight tests and has produced “promising results”.

The Iranian fighter jet Qaher-313 was unveiled in February 2013. The single-seat stealth fighter jet can take off and land on short runways.

The general also unveiled plans for the development of various jet trainers in Iran with the purpose of achieving self-sufficiency in this sector.

A main priority of the Defense Ministry is to complete the training fleet of the Armed Forces, he added.

General Khajefard then pointed to a project to manufacture a new combat helicopter for the naval forces.

He said the combat chopper has been designed by the local experts and will be unveiled in the near future.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

MNA/TSN