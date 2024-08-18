  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 18, 2024, 7:38 PM

Qassam releases new film of battles in Netzarim battlefield

Qassam releases new film of battles in Netzarim battlefield

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement released a video on Sunday, showing its forces ghastly attack on Israeli forces stationed along the Netzarim corridor.

The Netzarim Corridor is a just under seven-kilometre-long corridor that is set to cut Gaza City from the rest of the enclave. 

The video shows that 4 Qassam forces break into the Netsarim corridor where dozens of Zionist soldiers are present, attacking a number of occupying forces and targeted two jeeps, and by throwing bombs and clashing with the Zionists, they succeeded in killing a number of them. After the successful operation, the Qassam forces then retreated from the area.

The footage shows that Qassam forces blow up two Israeli military jeeps, during which a number of occupying soldiers are killed or injured.

The Qassam forces dedicated the operation to the soul of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and all the martyrs of Palestine, the video footage shows.

MNA

News ID 219749

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News