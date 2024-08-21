Iran provides required services to injured Pakistani pilgrims

Regarding the death and injury of Pakistani pilgrims in the city of Yazd on Wednesday Nasser Kan'ani expressed his sympathy to the Pakistan government and the pilgrim's families.

Kan'ani noted that the relevant Iranian authorities and institutions are providing the required treatment services.

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned at a checkpoint in Iran.

The accident took place in the Iranian city of Yazd.

The injured, most of them coming from Larkana, Ghotki, and other cities in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, were taken to local hospitals.

