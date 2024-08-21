  1. World
Aug 21, 2024

Iraqi-based Resistance group attacks occupied Eilat

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says that it has conducted a fresh attack on a vital Israeli target in the occupied port of Eilat.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the Iraq-based Resistance group said that it has targeted a vital Israeli target in the occupied port of Eilat using drones.

The drone operation has been carried out in line with the support of the Resistance of the Palestinian people against the Zionist occupation, it added.

"We will continue our operations to crush the enemy's positions more intensively."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

