Russia to defeat Neo-Nazis in Kursk region: Putin

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) likened Ukraine’s incursion into Russia to the 2004 Beslan school massacre, in which some 330 people died in a hostage seige.

Putin visited the school for the first time in almost 20 years, paying tribute to the victims at memorials, including a cemetery and the site of the destroyed school, where Chechen militants took more than 1,000 people hostage.



Meeting mothers who lost children in the siege, Putin said that Russia’s enemies are again trying to destabilise the country, referring to Ukraine.

“Just as we fought the terrorists, today we have to fight those who are carrying out crimes in the Kursk region,” Putin said, referring to Ukraine’s cross-border offensive that began two weeks ago.

“But just as we achieved our goals in the fight with terrorism, we will achieve these goals also in this direction in the fight with neo-Nazis,” Putin added, sitting opposite three women from the Mothers of Beslan group.

“And we will undoubtedly punish the criminals, there can be no doubt of that,” Putin added.

The Mothers of Beslan group has long called for an objective probe into the attack and the Russian authorities’ response.

The September 2004 siege lasted some 50 hours, ending in a gunfight when Russian special forces stormed the building following explosions in the school gym, where the hostages were being held.

The siege in the Caucasus region of North Ossetia came amid a guerilla insurgency by Islamist Chechen separatists, branded “terrorists” by Putin.

Putin launched a major Russian offensive to quash Chechnya’s armed bid for independence in late 1999, weeks before becoming president.

