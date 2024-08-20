Iran partner with FAO, GCF to strengthen climate resilience

The newly signed project, titled “Strengthening Iran’s access to GCF with national ownership, knowledge-based policies and sound technologies,” represents a crucial step towards aligning national strategies with climate action and promoting sustainable development.

Iran, like many nations, faces the challenge of climate change and grappling with its adverse effects, including escalating droughts and catastrophic floods further exacerbating water scarcity issues affecting ecosystems, biodiversity, food production and economy. In response, Iran's National Strategic Action Plan on Climate Change 2017 outlines a comprehensive roadmap for climate adaptation and mitigation, contingent upon securing financial and technical support under the United Nations Framework Cooperation on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Engaging all key stakeholders including government, private sector and NGOs, the inception workshop for this project is held on 19 August, marking the official launch of this crucial initiative and setting the stage for collaborative efforts towards achieving climate resilience in the country.

This transformative initiative between the Islamic Republic of Iran, GCF and FAO aims to fortify the country's resilience to climate change through a multifaceted approach.

By fostering closer coordination with GCF and other climate finance institutions, establishing direct access to GCF resources, and integrating climate change considerations into development planning, the project seeks to pave the way for strategic climate investment promotion.

Additionally, by facilitating access to advanced climate-resilient technologies and engaging both targeted sectors and the private sector in climate action initiatives, Iran aims to develop a robust pipeline of climate projects aligned with national priorities and GCF standards.

Anticipated outcomes include enhanced national coordination mechanisms, the development of a strategy for direct access to the GCF, an updated GCF Country Programme, and the establishment of a comprehensive National Climate Change Knowledge Hub (NCCKH).

The establishment of NCCKH will serve as a vital resource for disseminating technical knowledge and raising public awareness, ultimately contributing to enhanced national resilience and sustainable development.

