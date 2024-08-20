  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2024, 1:47 PM

Iran’s SDPN unveils bust of late FM Amirabdollahian(+VIDEO)

Iran’s SDPN unveils bust of late FM Amirabdollahian(+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The bust of Hossein Amirabdollahian, the late Iranian foreign minister was unveiled at the venue of the Society for the Defence of Palestinian Nation on Tuesday.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Amirabdollahian’s son, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Abdolhossein Khosropanah, and some other Iranian officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kanaani paid tribute to martyr Amirabdollahian and praised his endeavors to strengthen the Resistance Front.

Amirabdollahian was the voice of the oppressed Palestinians and the oppressed nations in the region, and he was the voice of Palestine in international forums and the most relevant international meetings, he added.

Kanaani stressed that martyr Amirabdollahian did not hesitate to defend the resistance and hold meetings with top officials of other countries and international organizations as well as foreign ministers of non-aligned countries and supporters of the regime.

MNA/IRN

News ID 219871
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News