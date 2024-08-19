Palestinian Resistance strike 3 Israeli tanks in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement that its forces targeted 3 Zionist Merkava tanks with “Al-Yassin 105” shells and a “Nimr” armored personnel carrier as well as a “D9” military bulldozer with two “Tandem” shells in Badr Camp near Abdel Aal Stadium in Tel Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

Al-Quds Brigades released a video showing its combatants targeting jointly with Al-Qassam Brigades two Israeli tanks in Shujaiya, eastern Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 40 Palestinians and the injury of 134 others, according to medical sources.

MNA