PA chief 'Mahmoud Abbas' to visit Gaza after 17 years

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Head of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas wants to visit Gaza Strip after 17 years following the movements and contacts in the regional and international levels.

"Preparations are taking place for the Palestinian Authority head’s planned visit to Gaza [...] Palestinian officials are communicating with countries to get their support.”

Palestinian news agency “WAFA” on Sunday reported that Head of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas has started his visit to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The visit of Mahmoud Abbas and members of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza Strip is done with the aim of accompanying the Palestinians in Gaza who are exposed to a "genocidal" war, the report added.

