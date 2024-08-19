  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2024, 4:03 PM

Iran, Malaysia call for Muslims' unity against Tel Aviv

Iran, Malaysia call for Muslims' unity against Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iran and Malaysia emphasized the need for unity and coordinated action of Islamic countries to confront the crimes of the Zionist regime and prevent the killing and genocide in Gaza.

The Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim held a phone conversation on Monday.

While reviewing the latest status of relations between the two countries, they reviewed the current developments in the region, especially the ongoing negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

They also considered the US and Western countries' support for the Zionist regime contrary to the claim of defending human rights and trying to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and the reason for the continuation of the regime's crimes against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza.

The leaders of Iran and Malaysia also emphasized the need for unity and coordinated action of Islamic countries to confront the crimes of the Zionist regime and stop the killing and genocide in Gaza, and stated that holding a meeting of the heads of Islamic cooperation countries is an effective measure in this direction.

MNA/6200819

News ID 219811
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News