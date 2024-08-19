Iran, Malaysia call for Muslims' unity against Tel Aviv

The Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim held a phone conversation on Monday.

While reviewing the latest status of relations between the two countries, they reviewed the current developments in the region, especially the ongoing negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

They also considered the US and Western countries' support for the Zionist regime contrary to the claim of defending human rights and trying to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and the reason for the continuation of the regime's crimes against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza.

The leaders of Iran and Malaysia also emphasized the need for unity and coordinated action of Islamic countries to confront the crimes of the Zionist regime and stop the killing and genocide in Gaza, and stated that holding a meeting of the heads of Islamic cooperation countries is an effective measure in this direction.

