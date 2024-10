Wu Peng of China won a maiden individual men’s speed title due to Kazakhstan's Amir Maimuratov’s false start in their duel, according to Tehran Times.

In the small final, Alipour defeated Rishat Khaibullin with a time of 4.95s. The Kazak climber Rishat Khaibullin registered 5.12s.

The 2024 Asian Championships started on Oct. 9 in Tai’an, China and will run until Oct. 14.

