Safety at Zaporizhzhia nuke plant deteriorating, IAEA warns

Earlier on Saturday, Russia blamed Ukraine for dropping an explosive charge on a road near the plant in southern Ukraine.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts on site were informed of the detonation near essential plant facilities on Saturday and immediately visited the area, The Guardian reported, citing the agency's statement.

They reported that the damage “seemed to have been caused by a drone equipped with an explosive payload”, affecting the road between the plant’s two main gates.

The “nuclear safety situation” at the plant was “deteriorating”, the statement added.

It noted that the IAEA team on site reported “intense” military activity over the past week in the area, including very close to the plant.

“The team has heard frequent explosions, repetitive heavy machine-gun and rifle fire, and artillery at various distances from the plant,” it said.

IAEA experts were able to visit the base of the cooling tower but have requested further access to assess the situation, according to the Vienna-based nuclear watchdog.

The fire resulted in “considerable damage”, but there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety, the agency said.

