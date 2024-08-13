Fire at Zaporizhzhia power plant not a drone attack

Referring to the recent fire in the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi claimed that a drone attack on the plant is not very likely.

Russia and Ukraine have both blamed each other for a fire that broke out in one of the cooling towers of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Built between 1984 and 1995 in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, the nuclear power plant has a total of six reactors, each with a capacity of 950 megawatts, and can supply energy to approximately four million households, Anadolu news agency reported.

While artillery and drone attacks have been carried out around the power plant, which came under Russian control in March 2022, Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the attacks.

The latest such accusation came late Sunday when Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, reported that a fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia NPP's cooling system due to "Ukrainian shelling."

"There is no impact on nuclear safety," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a corresponding statement on the incident.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have said that the fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP's cooling system has been extinguished, and that background radiation levels in the region are normal.

