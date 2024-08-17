Kyiv dismisses reported plans on 'dirty bomb' attacks

The statement came after several Russian media said that Ukrainian forces are allegedly planning to attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, Ukraine, and Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Russia.

Heorhii Tykhyi, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, called the "a surge of insane Russian propaganda."

"We officially refute these false reports. Ukraine has neither the intention nor the ability to carry out any such actions. Russia must stop spreading dangerous lies," he said.

Russia said previously Ukraine was developing a "dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste, in 2022. After the inspection at Ukraine's request.

MNA