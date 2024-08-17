Israeli regime's fighting in Gaza ended: TV

Citing senior security officials, Kan TV said that Israel can return and re-enter Gaza "when there is new intelligence," but in general the Israeli military's activity in the Palestinian enclave is over.

The Israeli army told the decision-makers that the Rafah Brigade of Hamas had been defeated and that it practically did not exist, the channel claimed.

It added that these things were said at the political level during the security situation assessment discussions in the last few days.

The Israeli-American genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip has completed 315 days and there are still no signs of this murderous aggression ending or even slowing down.

From dead bodies lying scattered on the streets to hospitals and schools razed down to children orphaned and millions rendered homeless, the events unfolding in the coastal Palestinian territory represent a textbook case of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The death toll in the territory since the Israeli regime launched its indiscriminate aerial and ground assault exactly 315 days ago has surpassed 40,000, most of them children and women.

Almost all medical facilities in the territory have become defunct due to infrastructure damages as well as the lack of electricity and fuel to keep the essential services running.

There are no “safe zones” anymore and people are either putting up in makeshift shelters or refugee camps in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip, which are exposed to Israeli attacks.

The 315 days of Israeli genocide in Gaza until August 16, 2023, based on the data released by the Gaza Media Office on Friday, is as follows:

315 – the number of days of the latest genocidal war on Gaza

40,005 – the total number of fatalities in Gaza since Oct. 7

3,493 – the number of massacres committed by the regime since Oct. 7

50,005 – the number of people killed or missing since Oct. 7

10,000 – the number of people missing since Oct. 7

40,005 – the number of people who were declared dead in hospitals

16,479 – the number of children killed since Oct. 7

115 – the number of infants born and martyred since October 7

11,102 – the number of women killed since Oct. 7

36 – the number of people who died due to starvation since Oct. 7

885 – the number of doctors and paramedics killed since Oct. 7

82 – the number of civil defense personnel killed since Oct. 7

168 – the number of Palestinian journalists killed since Oct. 7

92,401 – the number of people injured since Oct. 7

7 – the number of mass graves created by occupation forces inside hospitals

520 – the number of people retrieved from mass graves inside hospitals

69 – the percentage of child and women victims of the war since Oct. 7

175 – the number of shelter houses targeted by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7

17,000 – the number of children who have lost one of their parents since Oct. 7

3,500 – the number of children at risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortage

12,000 – the number of injured people who need to travel for treatment

102 – the number of days of total closure of all Gaza crossings

10,000 – the number of cancer patients who face the risk of death

3,000 – the number of patients with other diseases in need of treatment abroad

1,737,524 – the number of people battling with infectious diseases due to displacement

71,338 – the number of cases of hepatitis infections due to displacement

60,000 – the number of pregnant women at risk due to lack of adequate healthcare

350,000 – the number of chronic patients at risk due to the prohibition on entry of medicine

310 – the number of health practitioners who have been arrested

2 million – the number of displaced people in the Gaza Strip

198 – the number of government buildings destroyed since Oct. 7

121 – the number of schools and universities completely destroyed since Oct. 7

333 – the number of schools and universities partially destroyed by the occupation

110 – scholars, university professors and researchers executed by the occupation

610 – the number of mosques completely destroyed since Oct. 7

214 – the number of mosques partially destroyed since Oct. 7

3 – the number of churches targeted and destroyed since Oct. 7

150,000 – the number of housing units completely destroyed since Oct. 7

80,000 – housing units rendered uninhabitable by the occupation

200,000 – the number of housing units partially destroyed since Oct. 7

82,000 – tons of explosives dropped by the occupation on Gaza since Oct. 7

34 – The number of hospitals taken out of service by the occupation since Oct. 7

80 – the number of health centers that have become non-functional since Oct. 7

162 – the number of health institutions partially destroyed since Oct. 7

131 – the number of ambulances destroyed by the occupation army since Oct. 7

206 – the number of archaeological and heritage sites destroyed since Oct. 7

3,030 – the kilometers of power grid destroyed by the occupation

33 – billion dollars in direct preliminary losses incurred due to the genocidal war

700 – the number of water wells destroyed by the Israeli occupation

34 – number of sports facilities destroyed by the Israeli occupation

RHM/PR/Press TV