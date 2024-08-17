Gaza death toll increases to 40,074

The ministry issued a statement on the latest statistics regarding the number of martyrs and wounded in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 07, 2023.

In the wake of Israeli troops’ attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, some 40,074 Palestinian people have been martyred.

Israeli military attacks have martyred 69 people and injured 136 more in the last 48 hours, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Also, Palestinian medical institutions stated that the total number of wounded from the attacks of the Zionist regime army on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war has reached 92,537 people.

