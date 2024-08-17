Iran could be champion of 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup competitions will start on September 14, while Iran, led by Vahid Shamsai, is in Group F along with France, Venezuela, and Guatemala.

In an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency, Reynaud reviewed the conditions of the French national futsal team and also introduced Iran along with Portugal, Spain, and Brazil as the most important chances to win the World Cup.

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup is the tenth edition of the FIFA Futsal World Cup, the quadrennial international futsal championship contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA. The tournament will be held in Uzbekistan. It will be the first FIFA tournament ever hosted by Uzbekistan and the first FIFA tournament to take place in Central Asia. The tournament will return to its usual four-year cycle after the previous tournament was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

