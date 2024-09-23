  1. Sports
Sep 23, 2024, 9:00 AM

Iran beat France in 2024 Futsal World Cup

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iran defeated France 4-1 and advanced to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup and advanced to the Round of 16 as the table toppers.

Salar Aghapour scored twice and Moslem Oladghobad and Alireza Rafieipour were on target each.

Team Melli had previously defeated Venezuela 7-1 and Guatemala 9-4.

Iran will meet Morocco on Thursday.

