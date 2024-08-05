Vahid Shamsaei nominated for Best Men's National Team Coach

The 24th edition of the annual futsal prizes was released by Futsalplanet.com on Sunday.

Best Men's National Team Coach in the World nominees include Bakhodir Akhmedov (Uzbekistan), Hicham Dguig (Morocco), Federico Vidal Montaldo (Spain), Jorge Gomes Braz (Portugal), Kenichiro Kogure (Japan), Marcos "Marquinhos" Xavier Andrade (Brazil), Matías Raúl Lucuix (Argentina), Majid Mortezaei Abroudi (Iranian coach of Afghanistan), Raphaël Reynaud (France) and Vahid Shamsaei (Islamic Republic of Iran).

