Several killed in fresh Israeli attack on Lebanon (+VIDEO)

News sources in Lebanon reported a fresh round of airstrikes by the Israeli regime in the southern regions of the Arab country early on Saturday.

According to the reports, the Zionists targeted areas near the Lebanese southern villages of Nabatieh.

Lebanon's health ministry reported that 6 civilians were martyred and 3 others were injured following the bombardment of a residential building in the Kfour village town by the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6197763