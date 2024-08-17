Hezbollah targets Ayelet HaShahar in occupied territories

In line with supporting the steadfast and resistant Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and helping its brave and valiant resistance, and in response to the attacks of Zionist enemy on villages and safe houses in southern Lebanon, especially in Al-Kafour Town, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Movement attacked “Ayelet HaShahar” Town and set it on fire with Katyusha rockets for the first time, Hezbollah announced in a statement.

Also, Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement targeted the center of gathering of Zionist troops in Al Marj district with unmanned drones and killed a number of Zionist soldiers and wounded others.

In addition, local media in the Zionist regime reported that a Zionist soldier was wounded in Hezbollah’s attack on Galilee and reported his condition to be critical.

The Channel 12 of the Zionist regime TV also reported that 10 rockets hit the Galilee.

Some local media in the Zionist regime announced that 55 rockets hit the north of the occupied territories from Lebanon.

MA/6198409