Hezbollah unveils its underground missile facilities (+VIDEO)

Hezbollah’s Military Media on Friday published a video showcasing a massive missile facility located deep underground, in a clear message of full readiness to the Israeli enemy.

The four-and-a-half-minute video displays ready-to-launch precision and non-precision missiles that could be used in any future war waged by the Zionist enemy and the Lebanese resistance group.

The footage, entitled “Our Mounts… Our Storehouses”, demonstrates the extremely excellent secrecy and protection of the missile facility.

“Imad 4 Facility”, is likely named after senior Hezbollah Jihadi Commander Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated by the Israeli enemy in Damascus in February 2008.

