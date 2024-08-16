  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 16, 2024, 1:26 PM

Hezbollah unveils its underground missile facilities (+VIDEO)

Hezbollah unveils its underground missile facilities (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement on Friday unveiled its underground missile facilities, sending a clear message of full readiness to confront the Israeli enemy.

Download 30 MB

Hezbollah’s Military Media on Friday published a video showcasing a massive missile facility located deep underground, in a clear message of full readiness to the Israeli enemy.

The four-and-a-half-minute video displays ready-to-launch precision and non-precision missiles that could be used in any future war waged by the Zionist enemy and the Lebanese resistance group.

The footage, entitled “Our Mounts… Our Storehouses”, demonstrates the extremely excellent secrecy and protection of the missile facility.

“Imad 4 Facility”, is likely named after senior Hezbollah Jihadi Commander Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated by the Israeli enemy in Damascus in February 2008.

MNA/6197264

News ID 219592
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News