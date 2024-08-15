Iranian filmmaker among Russian film festival jury team

Saeid Nejati is a graduate of cinema from Sureh University and has cooperated as a jury member at several festivals such as the 19th Izmir International Short Film Festival, Tehran short Film Festival, and Iran Cinema Celebration.

The finalists of the WOWMOSCOW international competition, organized by the Moscow City Tourism Committee and the HSE Art and Design School as part of the forum and festival «Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030», have been announced.

The competition attracted 294 project submissions from participants across 12 countries.

On August 10, 2024, the finalists will arrive in Moscow to take part in a film workshop and a cultural and educational program.

During presentations to the international jury, they will showcase their short film concepts, explaining their chosen genres, list of locations, and overall visions.

The international jury will select the winner on August 15, 2024.

The winner will have the opportunity to create a short film about Moscow.

MNA/