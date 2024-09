Yadollah Daj has been selected as the secretary of the festival.

The 10th Iranian Film Festival Zurich (IFFZ) has dedicated this edition of the festival to veteran Iranian director and filmmaker Dariush Mehrjouei who was murdered along with his wife in October 2023.

Dariush Mehrjouei and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found stabbed to death in their home in the city of Karaj on October 14, 2023.

MNA