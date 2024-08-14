Russia has mothballed peace talks with Ukraine

In a press conference dedicated to the "crimes of the Kyiv regime," ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said that the issue of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had been "put for a long pause" after Kyiv's attacks on the Kursk region, labelling them as "terrorist actions".

"Conducting negotiations with an absolutely inadequate adversary today is simply unnatural," Rodion Miroshnik explained.

Meanwhile, a second Russian border region of Belgorod declared an emergency as Ukrainian forces press their incursion into Moscow's territory, now in its second week.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov described the situation there as "extremely difficult and tense," saying Ukrainian forces destroyed homes and caused civilian casualties, unnerving local people.

About 5,000 children have been moved to camps in safe areas, Gladkov said on his Telegram channel. He said the previous day that around 11,000 people had fled their homes, with about 1,000 staying in temporary accommodation centres.

RHM/