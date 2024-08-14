  1. Politics
Ukraine loses up to 270 soldiers in Kursk region: Russia MoD

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 270 soldiers and 16 armored vehicles in the Kursk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

"In the past day, the losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 270 military personnel and 16 armored vehicles, including two tanks, an armored personnel carrier Stryker, 13 armored combat vehicles, as well as 10 vehicles and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said, adding that Russian troops repelled six Ukrainian attacks around five settlements in the region. 

Ukrainian troops lost up to 2,300 servicemen and 37 tanks during their offensive in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.

The Russian forces prevented Ukrainian break through attempts of enemy mobile groups on armored vehicles in the Kursk Region, and two groups of Ukraine's troops on pickup trucks were eliminated near Martynovka, the MoD added.

