Thai court orders dismissal of PM Srettha Thavisin

Judge Punya Udchachon, reading the ruling on Wednesday, said the court voted 5-4 to remove Srettha, whose appointment of former lawyer Pichit Chuenban, jailed for six months in 2008 for contempt of court conviction, fell short of official moral and ethical standards, Al Jazeera reported.

The ruling comes less than a week after judges voted 6-3 to accept a petition submitted by 40 senators to remove Srettha from office, but they rejected an application to suspend him from his duties as prime minister pending the probe.

Pichit resigned from his role as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday in a bid to protect Srettha.

The real estate tycoon is the fourth Thai prime minister in 16 years to be removed by verdicts of the same court.

Srettha told reporters after the ruling that he had not anticipated the decision and had performed his duty as prime minister with honesty.

His removal after less than a year in power means parliament must convene to choose a new prime minister, with the prospect of more uncertainty in a country dogged for 20 years by coups and court rulings that have brought down multiple governments and political parties.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to take over as the caretaker premier.

