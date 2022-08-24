Thai Constitutional Court temporarily suspends PM Prayuth

Thailand's constitutional court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties starting Aug 24 after it decided to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

The court announced the move in a written statement sent to media. It was unclear when it would deliver a final ruling on the petition brought by the main opposition party.

The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

