The Times of Israel on Sunday quoted the Walla news site as saying that the Islamic Republic would launch a direct attack on the Zionist regime in the coming days.

According to the source, it is expected that Iran will carry out the retaliatory attack before Thursday.

The Zionist regime's radio and television organization reported that assessments by the regime's security services indicate that Iran is preparing for a full-scale attack.

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran, following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

Earlier an American source warned that Iran has drones and ballistic missiles that Iron Dome isn't designed to stop.

The Israel regime is preparing for a coordinated attack from Iran and its allies that will present the biggest test yet for a multilayered air defense system that has had to expand far beyond the regime's vaunted Iron Dome system, Wall Street Journal wrote.

Although the US-Israel-developed Iron Dome has been the world’s leading system for shooting down short-range rockets, many times it failed to operate and reduce the threat from weapons fired by various resistance groups.

Iran has drones and ballistic missiles that Iron Dome isn't designed to stop. And Hezbollah has an arsenal with tens of thousands of mortars, rockets and precision-guided missiles that could threaten to overwhelm the Israel regime's defenses, the source added.

