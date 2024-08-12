Taking revenge from Israel certain : Lebanon parl. speaker

The expansion of the Gaza war is not far off with the existence of the warmongering Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, Nabih Mustafa Berri said in an interview with Al Joumhouria Lebanese newspaper.

Unlike the Zionist regime, the Axis of Resistance fights wisely and calculatedly, and Hezbollah only attacks military targets, he continued.

The revenge that Israel has been anxiously waiting for a few days ago is certain, and the enemy has no way to escape from this response or sudden revenge, he noted.

The Zionist prime minister first martyred the negotiator (Haniyeh) and then massacred his nation, Berri said.

The massacre of the residents of al-Tabeen school was Netanyahu's response to the recent tripartite statement by the US, Qatar and Egypt (on the Gaza ceasefire) and proved that he is against any effort to end the aggression in the Gaza Strip, he added.



