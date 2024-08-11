High-ranking Iranian military delegation visits Russia

Headed by the Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Base, Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, the military delegation will attend the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2024 in Moscow.

The defense and military industries of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been actively participating in this exhibition for the third year in a row, and have showcased various Iranian military and defense products to the participants.

International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2024" will be held from 12 till 14 of August 2024.

RHM/