  1. Iran
Aug 11, 2024, 1:34 PM

High-ranking Iranian military delegation visits Russia

High-ranking Iranian military delegation visits Russia

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – The high-ranking military delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

Headed by the Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Base, Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, the military delegation will attend the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2024 in Moscow.

The defense and military industries of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been actively participating in this exhibition for the third year in a row, and have showcased various Iranian military and defense products to the participants.

 International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2024" will be held from 12 till 14 of August 2024.

RHM/

News ID 219330
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News