Media sources reported on Sunday morning that the child-killing regime of Tel Aviv bombed two residential towers in a neighborhood in northwestern Khan Yunis, a city in the Gaza Strip.

The sources added that no details have been released about the number of the victims.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that at least 39,790 people have been killed and 92,002 wounded in Israel’s war on the enclave. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in the war.

MNA/