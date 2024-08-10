Preparations made for Iran’s crushing response to Israel

“Legal, diplomatic & media processes laid the ground for severely punishing a regime that only understands language of force," Ali Shamkhani wrote in a post published on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, according to Press TV.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, was martyred along with his bodyguard in an attack early on July 31.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Shamkhani also vehemently denounced the Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City that killed more than 100 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others early on Saturday.

“The only goal of Israel in killing worshipers at the al-Tabin School in Gaza and assassinating martyr Haniyeh in Iran is warmongering & derailing truce talks,” the senior Iranian official argued.

