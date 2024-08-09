Pakistan denies reports of supplying Shaheen missiles to Iran

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her weekly press conference on Friday rejected the news published on sending of missiles by Pakistan to Iran as ‘baseless and false’.

Addressing the reporters, the spokeswoman said that she categorically rejects the reports that Islamabad is planning to supply ‘Shaheen’ ballistic missiles to Iran.

Following the Israeli assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards in their residence in Tehran, the Zionist regime’s media has started spreading rumors for fearing of the Resistance's response to Zionist regime over the assassination of these martyrs.

In the meantime, the Zionist regime media ‘Jerusalem Post’ reported on Thursday that Pakistan may give “Shaheen 3” cruise ballistic missile to Tehran if conflict happens between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

MA/6190429