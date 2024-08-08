Israel to not obey intl. law except with pressure, deterrence

Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a post on his X account. that the Minister of Finance of the Zionist regime has called the killing of two million Palestinians in exchange for the release of the prisoners of this regime, a right and moral act.

He added that the statements of this member of the Zionist criminal gang are only a public announcement and confession, pointing out the world has witnessed the practical action of the Zionist regime in the past ten months in the genocide and mass killing of women, children, and innocent civilians in Gaza through bombing and Famine and starvation.

Kan'ani stressed the world must have realized that the Zionist criminals will not obey international laws except with pressure and deterrent action, otherwise, this regime has no boundaries for its heinous crimes and actions.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that these heinous and horrifying statements are strongly condemned from a moral and humanitarian point of view and the provisions of international law.

He added that instead of verbally condemning these statements, Europe should fulfill its international, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities against the Zionist regime, and stop the political and military support of the criminal regime.

He also said that Europe should know that conviction is not enough without action.

SD/6189674