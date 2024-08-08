Pezeshkian, Ghalibaf congratulate Iranian Olympic medalists

Masoud Pezeshkian and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf offered their congratulations in separate posts on the X social media on Wednesday, shortly after the athletes scored the impressive victories.

Addressing Saravi, Pezeshkian said, “Your gold medal bears the color of hope for the people of the country.” He also said he “took pride” in Nematzadeh and all Iranian females, PressTV reported.

Ghalibaf, for his part, said Saravi had “enlightened the heart of the nation” with his triumph, and likewise expressed pride in Nematzadeh’s achievement.

Saravi bagged the gold after defeating his Armenian opponent and former Olympic and world champion Artur Aleksanyan in the finals of Greco-Roman 97kg.

Despite initially trailing 0-1, Saravi delivered a solid performance to secure a 4-1 win in a tough match.

Nematzadeh earned the bronze in the 49-kg category after defeating Saudi Arabia's Dunya Abutaleb 2-0.

The achievement made her only the second Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal in history.

SD/Press TV