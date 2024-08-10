VIDEO: Reducing Iran's Yazdani shoulder dislocation in finals

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani snatched a silver medal in the 2024 Olympic Games Friday night.

Yazdani suffered a hand injury at the beginning of the match and was forced to request the doctor several times.

The injury finally cost him and he lost to Bulgarian wrestler Magomed Ramazanov 7-1 in the final.

On his way to the final, Yazdani defeated Jayden Lawrence of Australia 10-0 in his first match and then beat Greek wrestler Dauren Kurugliev 9-4 and later defeated San Marino’s Myles Amine 7-1 in the semifinals.

It was Yazdani’s third medal in the Olympics.

He had won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games and also bagged a silver four years later in Tokyo.

Two Iranian athletes have advanced to the final in wrestling (Amir Hossein Zare) and taekwondo (Mehran Barkhodari) earlier today to give Iran the chance to win two more gold medals.