Saravi wins Iran's first gold medal in Paris Olympics

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi won a gold medal in the 2024 Olympic Games.

He defeated Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan 4-1 in the final match of the 97kg category.

His gold medal was Iran's first gold in this year's Olympics.

This was Iran's second medal on Wednesday, the 12th day of the Olympics, after female Iranian Taekwondo practitioner Mobina Nematzadeh added the second bronze medal to Iran's medal tally.

Greco-Roman wrestling has been a blue-ribbon Olympic event ever since the first modern Games were held in Athens in 1896. It became a permanent fixture on the Olympic program in 1908.

