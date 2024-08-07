https://en.mehrnews.com/news/219165/ Aug 7, 2024, 10:26 PM News ID 219165 Sports Sports Aug 7, 2024, 10:26 PM Young female taekwondoka wins 2nd bronze for Iran in Olympics TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Female Iranian Taekwondo practitioner Mobina Nematzadeh has secured the second bronze medal for Iran in the 2024 Paris Olympics. This item is being updated... News ID 219165 کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Iranian wrestler beats Cuba's Sanchez in 2024 Olympics Iran's top table tennis player advances in ITTF ranking Iran's Alipour into final at 2024 Paris Olympics VIDEO: Iran’s first medalist in 2024 Olympic Games Tags Bronze Medal 2024 Paris Olympics Taekwondo
Your Comment