Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes buildings in Los Angeles

The epicenter of the quake hit about 15 miles southwest of Lamont, Kern County, at around 9.10pm PT, with people from Fresno, Bakersfield, Santa Clarita and as far field as Los Angeles reportedly feeling the tremors, The Independent reported.

A survey initially measured the earthquake at 5.3 on the Richter scale, before it was later downgraded to 5.2. Dozens of aftershocks registering as high as 4.5 magnitude began occurring as soon as 45 seconds after the first.

The shaking at the point closest to the epicenter felt “very strong”, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.

The USGS, which is assessing the impact of the quake, said there is a low likelihood of damages and casualties – neither of which have been reported. There is also “no tsunami danger,” according to the National Weather Service.

Approximately 60 quakes were recorded over the following hour, according to the California Institute of Technology seismologist Lucy Jones.

Jones, who is based in Pasadena, noted that “we are seeing a robust aftershock sequence,” she wrote on X late on Tuesday.

The seismologist added that the quake took place near the devastating White Wolf fault in Kern County that registered at 7.5 on the Richter scale and killed 12 people in 1952. Although, “it does not appear to be on the same fault as that earthquake,” she confirmed.

A large boulder the size of an SUV was reportedly blocking lanes on Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road just two minutes after the quake first struck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is not clear whether the boulder has been removed.

