  1. Politics
Aug 6, 2024, 9:31 PM

Hamas says Yahya Sinwar has replaced Haniyeh

Hamas says Yahya Sinwar has replaced Haniyeh

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Hamas says Yahya Sinwar has replaced late politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyred recently.

Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as chief of the Resistance movement following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran on July 31, the movement said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

MNA

News ID 219107

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News