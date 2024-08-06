Hamas says Yahya Sinwar has replaced Haniyeh

Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as chief of the Resistance movement following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran on July 31, the movement said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
MNA
TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Hamas says Yahya Sinwar has replaced late politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyred recently.
Hamas named its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as chief of the Resistance movement following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran on July 31, the movement said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
MNA
Your Comment