US financial support of Israel, employer reward to murderers

Referring to the new US aid package to the Zionist regime for the continuation of its crimes and killings in the region, Nasser Kan’ani said on his X account that these sums are rewards of an employer to murderers.

He added that the apartheid regime of Israel announced receiving a new aid package of 8.7 billion dollars from the United States to maintain its military superiority in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesman noted that it is shameful that the US considers the killing of about 42,000 people in 11 months in Palestine and more than 1,500 people in 4 days in Lebanon as self-defense.

He stated that the world does not doubt that the US is a first-degree partner in the war crimes of the Israeli regime in the genocide of Palestinians and the ongoing crimes against the Lebanese nation.

The US Defense Minister earlier stated that Washington will never change its commitment to help Israel to defend itself.

